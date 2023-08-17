IRS: Special Agent dead following training at firing range

Officials with the Internal Revenue Service have released details on an incident in the Phoenix area that left one of their special agents dead.

The incident, according to a statement, happened during a routine training exercise at the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix Firing Range, which is located near the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix.

"The agent was immediately taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center to be treated for the injury. The agent passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

IRS officials did not identify the agent who died.

According to a separate statement issued by the Bureau of Prisons, the shooting range was being utilized by multiple federal agencies through an interagency agreement, and no BOP or prison employees were hurt as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, FBI officials have issued a statement on the incident, which reads:

"The FBI’s Phoenix field office is conducting an investigation surrounding the death of an IRS special agent today that occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range.

While the firing range is on Bureau of Prisons grounds, an interagency agreement allows for other law enforcement agencies to use the facility for training purposes. Today, the IRS was at the range for routine training.

To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released. Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.

The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident."

Map of the incident scene