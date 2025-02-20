Isaac School District faces backlash over budget cuts and property lease agreements amid financial crisis

article

The Brief A budget shortfall leads to controversial financial decisions by Isaac School District. Teachers and administrators both expressed concerns over pay, health benefits and job security. To solve the multi-million-dollar crisis, some district property was sold for an affordable housing development.



Educators and other stakeholders in the Isaac School District continue to take advantage of public school board meetings.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, several spoke up and voiced concerns about a district trying to correct a huge budget shortfall.

While Isaac School District is entering into lease agreements to get the budget back in the green, some of the financial moves being made are falling under scrutiny and some teachers say they may not renew their contract after working there for decades.

It was standing room only at the Isaac School District board meeting on Feb. 20.

Among those in attendance was former Isaac educator and administrator Mary Radcliffe, who had questions about leasing district properties.

"What are you gonna do with all of them?" she said. "If the land is going to be gone, everything's going to be gone and how are you going to handle all of this? It's hard for me. I was here for 30 years."

What we know:

This week, the Phoenix City Council approved the multi-million-dollar purchase of roughly four-and-a-half acres of Isaac School District-owned land near Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue.

"This land will be resold and used to create 72 affordable housing units," said Mayor Kate Gallego.

Featured article

Another concern raised at tonight's school board meeting was related to contracts for maintenance, landscaping and food service workers.

Despite the new contracts getting unanimous approval by the school board, President of the Isaac District Education Association Andrea Valencia said some educators do not support the plan.

"They have worked just as long in this district and a lot are retiring. Now, on their benefits, yes, they may get them with the company. However, it's a privatization that they can't have a retirement with ASRS and that's a huge, huge deficit for them," she said.

Why you should care:

Questions linger about pay and benefits for teachers, with one long-time educator sharing doubts over his future in the district.

"For the first time in my 24 years here, I have to consider if Isaac is the best place for me because I can't stick around in a district that's cutting my pay and my sick-leave benefits. Why should I have to pay for the failure of managing our 12 schools," asked another teacher.

In Addition:

Last week, a letter from the district to parents and guardians announced the end of the Isaac Learning Club, a program that operates before and after school.

The district pointed to 21st Century programs and a partnership with the local Boys and Girls Club as alternate options for families.