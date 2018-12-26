Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance? video

Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance?

The Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate and while that rate doesn't directly affect mortgages, those rates have also been dropping. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez and Troy Hayden talk to Dean Wegner of Guardian Mortgage about things to consider before refinancing a mortgage.

Arizona realtors help Hurricane Harvey victims video

Arizona realtors help Hurricane Harvey victims

Many first responders from Arizona have gone to Texas and Florida to help hurricane victims, but now we're finding out how a team of local realtors are pitching in. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.