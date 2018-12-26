Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance?
The Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate and while that rate doesn't directly affect mortgages, those rates have also been dropping. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez and Troy Hayden talk to Dean Wegner of Guardian Mortgage about things to consider before refinancing a mortgage.
Home buyers could be affected by govt shutdown
With the partial government shutdown, it may seem that only federal employees are impacted, that's not the case.
Restraining order protecting Chinese Cultural Center expired
Restraining order protecting Chinese Cultural Center has expired, and a restaurant owner is now making an appeal. Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
Arizona realtors help Hurricane Harvey victims
Many first responders from Arizona have gone to Texas and Florida to help hurricane victims, but now we're finding out how a team of local realtors are pitching in. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Most expensive home in America is now for sale
In the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles for a cool $250M, you get 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and $30M worth of expensive cars and motorcycles. FOX 10's John Hook reports.
Want to move to Canada? Valley realtor says he can help
During this election, we've heard many people say they'd move to Canada if Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump win. Now a valley realtor wants to help make that possible. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.