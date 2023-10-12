Israel-Hamas war: ASU students react to Middle East conflict

As the Israeli-Palestine conflict continues, tensions are rising on U.S. college campuses as students react. Hundreds of activists and student protesters rallied on the Arizona State University campus on Oct. 12 in support of Palestine.

Students held Palestinian flags and signs as they chanted "Free Palestine" during the rally. These protesters on ASU's Tempe campus denounced what they say is the killing of innocent Palestinians.

The group is also demanding the liberation of Palestine from Israel's occupation.

"Israel occupation is illegal, and that's why we are out here protesting," a pro-Palestine ASU student said. You see all these people? They're not protesting against Jews. They're not protesting against Jews. They're protesting against Zionism. That is a huge misconception. A lot of people think that antisemitism means anti-Zionism. No, we are against Zionism, we are not against Jews. Jews are our brothers and sisters. In Islam, we are all about peace."

The student protesters say they did not want their names to be published for safety reasons.

"My heart goes out for the innocent civilians that are being killed, but we also have to stand up and speak – for innocent Al Aqsa children and families being torn apart," a pro-Palestine ASU student said. "Hamas sometimes does take an extremist approach, but we need to understand why."

Pro-Israel counterprotesters were also at the rally, denouncing Hamas and the attacks on Israel.

"Killing and raping and beheading babies… it's a very, very sensitive thing for me," said Alex Leiferman, a pro-Israel ASU student. "I'm Zionist, I love Israel, I love everything about Israel."

Leiferman says at times, he has felt backlash on campus for wearing the Star of David.

"Americans being supportive of a Hamas terrorist group is quite unfortunate in my eyes," he said.

Thursday's protest was backed by the Society for Justice in Palestine and the Phoenix Chapter of Black Lives Matter.

ASU released a statement, saying in part: "Students organized and promoted the event themselves. Arizona State University neither endorses nor restricts opinions voiced at campus demonstrations. Students and student organizations do not speak for Arizona State University."