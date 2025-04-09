Items to buy before companies have to restock, pay China tariffs

The Brief We're hearing from an expert at WalletHub who gives us some insight on things to buy before companies have to restock and pay China tariffs. Items like air conditioning units, smartphones, Nike shoes and more will be impacted.



With all the uncertainty with the tariffs, economists are warning Americans if they have to make big purchases, make them now.

China is our number one supplier of goods, and experts say we only have a couple of weeks until the pre-tariff inventory sells out, causing prices to increase.

Expert weighs in

What they're saying:

"I feel like everybody’s head is spinning," said Chip Lupo, writer and analyst at WalletHub.

He's breaking down exactly what items will be most affected.

"Even with a big ticket item, I think we’re good for the short-term because these tariffs are only going to apply to newly imported items," he said. "So any existing inventory in U.S. warehouses, that’s going to hold steady for a few weeks."

Over the next few weeks, if you need air conditioning units, smartphones, TVs, laptops, games and consoles, small appliances, baby items, furniture, clothing, now is the time to buy.

"And coffee," Lupo said. "That’s the one that’s hitting me the hardest right now."

By the numbers:

Vietnamese-made sneakers, like Nike, could rise from $140 to $170. iPhones could jump from a base level of $599 to over $850, or from $1,599 to $2,300 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The Budget Lab at Yale found that Americans could pay up to $4,200 more per year due to the tariffs.

What's next:

Remember, President Donald Trump could change course at any point, so stay informed, and do your research before making a big purchase.

If all things stay the same – you have just a few weeks to make those big buys.

