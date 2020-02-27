Items that belonged to Kobe Bryant to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills

article

An upcoming auction in Beverly Hills will include items that belonged to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Julien's Auctions "Sports Legends" auction will be held on April 30 at 257 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills and online at www.juliensauction.com.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Kobe Bryant items to be featured include:

• Bryant's full Los Angeles Lakers number 8 home uniform, worn during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals and embroidered with an official NBA logo under a black armband worn in remembrance of Wilt Chamberlain (estimate: $10,000-$20,000)

• His 2011 handprints in cement from Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, where Bryant became the first athlete to cast prints at the historic theater (estimate: $4,000-$6,000)

• His Los Angeles Lakers home number 24 jersey, worn during the 2006- 2007 season (estimate: $4,000-$6,000)

• A pair of black and white Adidas brand basketball shoes game worn and signed by Bryant and additionally inscribed with his jersey number 8 (estimate: $2,000-$4,000)

• A Spalding NBA All Conference basketball signed by the members of the 2009-2010 Los Angeles Lakers including, Bryant, Ron Artest, Shannon Brown, Andrew Bynum, Jordan Farmar, Derek Fisher, Pau Gasol, Didier Ilunga- Mbenga, Adam Morrison, Lamar Odom, Josh Powell, Sasha Vujacic, and Luke Walton (estimate: $2,000-$4,000)

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Bryant was killed the morning of Jan. 26, when the helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant coached Gigi’s team, which was scheduled to play that afternoon. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

Advertisement

The other victims were identified as John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.