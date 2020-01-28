Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene

Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.  