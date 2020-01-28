Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
A massive mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines after their tragic deaths.
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash investigation: Wreckage moved to Phoenix
Part of the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people is happening in the Valley after part of the wreckage was transported overnight to Phoenix.
Video seemingly captures audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashing into Calabasas hillside
FOX 11 obtained exclusive videos that appear to capture the audio of the doomed helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others as it crashed into a Calabasas hillside.
FAA faces criticism from federal investigators over helicopter recommendations
Federal investigators have expressed their frustrations with the FAA for failing to implement their recommendations following a deadly helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.
ESPN anchor's touching tribute to Kobe Bryant goes viral
The video took off on social media, garnering thousands of retweets and likes. The hashtag #GirlDad also started trending on the social media platform.
College basketball player drops 81 points in a game to honor Kobe Bryant
Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
Restaurant in Ventura, California honors Kobe Bryant with unique cup of coffee
As many people across Southern California and around the world continue paying their respects to former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, many fans have gathered at a Ventura coffee shop and restaurant where unique drinks honoring the basketball legend are being served up.
Lake Havasu family remembers impact Kobe Bryant had on their son's life, as he battled cancer
Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant has touched the lives of many families, including one in Arizona.
NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by voluntarily retiring his numbers
NBA players Spencer Dinwiddie and Terrence Ross have switched their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant's life.
Arizona teen remembers last time he saw Kobe Bryant alive
A Tucson teenager is one of the last people to see late NBA legend Kobe Bryant alive.
Kobe Bryant: Athletes reflect on NBA legend’s push for equality and opportunity in women’s sports
Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court - especially as he focused more on pushing for equality and opportunity in women's sports.
Ticket prices approach $1,000 for first Lakers game after death of Kobe Bryant
Ticket prices for the first Los Angeles Lakers game following the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant have skyrocketed, as fans return to what many have called “the house that Kobe built.”
Public's help sought in federal investigation of deadly chopper crash that killed all nine onboard
Authorities sought the public’s help in the federal investigation of the deadly chopper crash that killed all nine aboard including Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Shaquille O'Neal expresses grief over Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm not doing well. I'm sick'
Shaquille O'Neal mourned the life of his former teammate Kobe Bryant during a recent interview on "The Big Podcast With Shaq."
Federal officials investigate deadly helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant
Federal authorities began an investigation at sunrise Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.
‘He was one of the few people I would trust with my life’: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash remembered
New details are beginning to emerge about the pilot who was flying a luxury helicopter in a flight that would end his life, along with the lives of Kobe Bryant, three children and four parents.
Nike didn’t pull Kobe Bryant items; they sold out
Nike ended speculation that they pulled items related to Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter crash. The company said the items sold out.
Bad Bunny pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘6 Rings’ song
The Latino superstar, who is considered a pioneer of Latin trap music, released the two-minute track on SoundCloud late Monday night.
Pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog before crash
Authorities say the veteran pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.