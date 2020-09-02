Expand / Collapse search
Jacob Blake's family will meet Joe Biden Thursday, campaign confirms

Updated 24 mins ago
Joe Biden

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Biden campaign confirms for FOX6 News that former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday, Sept. 3.

A campaign news release says the Bidens will hold "a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face."

The Biden visit follows after President Trump’s visit to Kenosha Tuesday -- and a new ad by the Trump campaign on Kenosha.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden says the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23, leaving the 29—year-old Black man paralyzed, “needs to be charged.”

The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges.

Biden also says officers should be charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

