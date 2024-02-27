Jam Master Jay trial: 2 men guilty of killing Run-DMC legend

A jury has found two men guilty of all charges in the Jam Master Jay murder case trial.

Jam Master Jay's childhood friends, Ronald Washington, and Karl Jordan Jr., his godson, were both found guilty of murdering the famous DJ.

U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy read the verdict Tuesday afternoon.

The 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay has stood for years as one of the hip-hop world’s most infamous and elusive crimes. The recording artist, born Jason Mizell, was shot dead in his Jamaica, Queens, recording studio on the evening of Oct. 30, 2002.

Darryl McDaniels (D.M.C.), Jason Mizell (1965-2002) (Jam Master Jay) and Joseph Simmons (Run), of the American hip hop group Run-D.M.C., pose for a group portrait circa May, 1999 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

In 2020, Jam Master Jay's childhood friend, Ronald Washington, and Karl Jordan Jr., his godson, were charged with his murder. They pleaded not guilty, and the trial began Monday, Jan. 29.

Run-DMC touted anti-drug messages in songs and even a public service announcement. But prosecutors and another witness have said that Mizell turned to the cocaine trade for money as the groundbreaking 1980s rap group's career leveled off.

Attorneys for Jordan, 40, have said he was at his then-girlfriend’s home when Mizell was shot. Lawyers for Washington, 59, have said the government is bringing a slapped-together case against a man who was relying on Jay financially, not gunning for him.

The decision comes just a day after a juror was replaced with an alternate after nearly a month of deliberations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.