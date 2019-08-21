Japanese bullet train door flew open while traveling at 174 mph

article

Japanese media are reporting that one of the country's high-speed trains had to make an emergency stop after a door opened while the train was running.

According to public broadcaster NHK, officials with East Japan Railway say the train was heading to Tokyo from the northern city of Sendai, when a door on the train completely opened. The train was running at around 280 km/h (~174 mph) at the time, and the train's conductor had to apply emergency brakes. The train eventually came to a stop inside a tunnel.

No one on the train was hurt, according to reports. Railway officials say a cleaner at the Sendai station forgot to close a device that manually opened and closed the doors, and the door may have opened due to the force of the wind, as the train picked up speed.

