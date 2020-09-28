Javier Ambler's family reacts to indictment against Sheriff Chody

The attorney representing the family of Javier Ambler has released a statement in reaction to an indictment against Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and an assistant county attorney. Sheriff Chody and the assistant county attorney have been indicted on tampering charges in connection to the case surrounding the death of Javier Ambler.

The family of Javier Ambler is being represented by Jeff Edwards of the Edwards Law Group.

Documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin show that Sheriff Chody has been indicted because he is accused of destroying or concealing, namely video recordings and audio recordings, "with intent to impair their availability as evidence in the investigation."

On September 28, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore held a news conference to discuss Chody's indictment. Shortly after, Sheriff Chody and his attorney held a press conference to refute the allegations.

The attorney representing the family of Javier Ambler released the following statement following both press conferences:

"Today, we learned that a reason for the slow pace of justice in this case is that Sheriff Chody allegedly acted to destroy video evidence of Mr. Ambler's death. It seems the sheriff was more interested in being part of a reality television program and providing entertaining video content then protecting the lives of Black citizens he was sworn to protect. If true, such shameful behavior by a law enforcement leader is striking evidence that there needs to be a sweeping, systemic overhaul of our system of policing."