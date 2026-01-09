Buckeye student accused of making threat against his school: PD

article

Police in the West Valley say they have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting threat that allegedly targeted a school in Buckeye.

What we know:

In a statement released on Jan. 9, Buckeye Police said they arrested Isaiah Chavez at around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Chavez, per detectives, was arrested at his home.

The backstory:

According to investigators, a student at Youngker High School told a School Resource Office at around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 that they saw a threat on Instagram, but did not know who the account belonged to. Police later linked the account to Chavez.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Buckeye Police did not reveal the content of the social media post in question, other than to say it involved a school shooting threat.

What's next:

Per the statement, Chavez was "booked on charges of threats and interference with or disruption of an educational institution."

Dig deeper:

This was not the only school threat incident that Buckeye Police had to deal with on Jan. 8.

In a separate statement, officials said they received a call from Westpark Elementary School, where a staff member reported that a 6th grader was found to have a notebook with written threats inside that were directed toward other students.

"They learned the student, an 11-year-old male, had written the concerning statements based on a TV show he had seen," investigators wrote. "Investigators have now contacted the families of all students involved, and no one is choosing to aid in prosecution."