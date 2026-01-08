Winter weather causes several crashes in Yavapai County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

The Brief Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies responded to several injury crashes and slide-offs in Sedona, Bagdad and along Iron Springs Road on Thursday as a winter storm moved across Arizona. Experts urge motorists to prepare for slick surfaces by maintaining at least a half-tank of fuel, inspecting tire tread and carrying emergency supplies such as blankets, food and water.



Wet and snowy weather caused several drivers to crash and slide off the road on Thursday in Yavapai County, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The Jan. 8 storm is hovering over most of the state, creating dangerous driving conditions and prompting authorities to remind drivers of safe driving habits.

"The weather is continuing to impact driving conditions across Yavapai County. Deputies have already responded to injury crashes in Bagdad and Sedona, along with slide-offs on Iron Springs Road," YCSO said.

The sheriff's office didn't detail the extent of the victims' injuries.

Road Closures:

ADOT says there are a few highways closed due to the storm. Click here to see the list.

What you can do:

Below are tips for driving in winter weather from AAA:

Drivers should maintain an onboard kit featuring cold-weather essentials such as nonperishable food, water, warm clothing and blankets. Other necessities include a flashlight, glass scraper and a supply of essential medications.

Motorists are encouraged to check that tires are inflated to the recommended pressure and possess sufficient tread depth to navigate slick roads safely.

Experts recommend keeping a vehicle’s fuel tank at least half-full to prevent fuel line freeze-ups and ensure adequate heating should the driver become stranded.

To avoid the buildup of lethal carbon monoxide gas, never idle a vehicle inside a garage or other enclosed structures.

Avoid using cruise control on wintry roads. Drivers should remain in full control of acceleration and braking when navigating ice, snow or other slippery surfaces.