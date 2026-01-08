Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, Superior
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Superior, West Pinal County, San Carlos
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Winter weather causes several crashes in Yavapai County

Published  January 8, 2026 3:11pm MST
Winter Weather
Photo courtesy of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

    • Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies responded to several injury crashes and slide-offs in Sedona, Bagdad and along Iron Springs Road on Thursday as a winter storm moved across Arizona.
    • Experts urge motorists to prepare for slick surfaces by maintaining at least a half-tank of fuel, inspecting tire tread and carrying emergency supplies such as blankets, food and water.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Wet and snowy weather caused several drivers to crash and slide off the road on Thursday in Yavapai County, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The Jan. 8 storm is hovering over most of the state, creating dangerous driving conditions and prompting authorities to remind drivers of safe driving habits.

"The weather is continuing to impact driving conditions across Yavapai County. Deputies have already responded to injury crashes in Bagdad and Sedona, along with slide-offs on Iron Springs Road," YCSO said.

The sheriff's office didn't detail the extent of the victims' injuries.

Road Closures:

ADOT says there are a few highways closed due to the storm. Click here to see the list.

What you can do:

Below are tips for driving in winter weather from AAA:

  • Drivers should maintain an onboard kit featuring cold-weather essentials such as nonperishable food, water, warm clothing and blankets. Other necessities include a flashlight, glass scraper and a supply of essential medications.
  • Motorists are encouraged to check that tires are inflated to the recommended pressure and possess sufficient tread depth to navigate slick roads safely.
  • Experts recommend keeping a vehicle’s fuel tank at least half-full to prevent fuel line freeze-ups and ensure adequate heating should the driver become stranded.
  • To avoid the buildup of lethal carbon monoxide gas, never idle a vehicle inside a garage or other enclosed structures.
  • Avoid using cruise control on wintry roads. Drivers should remain in full control of acceleration and braking when navigating ice, snow or other slippery surfaces.

The Source

  • The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office & AAA

