Country Thunder: Small businesses weigh costs of vendor fee increases

The Brief Small business owners report a big increase in vendor fees for the 2026 Country Thunder music festival, with standard rates reportedly rising from $6 to $9 per square foot. The price hike is receiving mixed reactions from local vendors, leading at least one to pull out of the April event, while others say the festival's high foot traffic justifies the increased overhead.



With the Country Thunder music festival three months away, some local business owners say an increase in vendor fees is forcing them to reconsider their participation in the annual event.

What they're saying:

Lindsey Jensen, owner of the mobile hair salon Rockin’ Locks, said she will not return to the festival this year after her vendor costs jumped quite a bit. Jensen’s invoice for the 2026 festival totaled $3,254, compared to $2,238 last year.

"It went up by over $900," Jensen said. "I just felt like it was far too much for me to be able to commit to."

According to the Country Thunder 2026 vendor application, rates have risen to $9 per square foot for standard locations and $15 per square foot for prime or corner spots. Jensen noted that the rate was previously $6 per square foot.

While some businesses are pulling out, others say the festival's high foot traffic justifies the expense. Cari Gililland, owner of Copper Brim Hat Co., said that despite a "significant increase" that took her by surprise, her company will return.

"Country Thunder is honestly our favorite event. It’s our biggest event of the year," Gililland said. "We had to look really hard at our numbers and make sure that it still made sense."

What's next:

Country Thunder did not respond to requests for comment regarding the price increases. The festival is scheduled to take place in Florence this April, and headliners include Gavid Adcock, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top and Brooks & Dunn.