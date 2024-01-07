Jeffrey Epstein list revealed; Stanley cup craze has shoppers lining up: this week's top stories

Nevada judge attacked; New Year's Day shooting | Crime Files
In this Crime Files segment, we're taking a look at stories from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. One of the videos included gripped the country after a man attacked a Nevada judge during a court hearing. In Arizona, we're taking a look at a deadly New Year's Day shooting and the person detectives believe is responsible.
This week's top stories include bombshell revelations after the court released high-profile names connected to Jeffrey Epstein in the Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit. We're also looking back at the report of shoppers lining up at Targets for a drink tumbler.
1. Jeffrey Epstein list: Court unseals names in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit
Nearly 200 names that had previously been redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public on orders of a federal judge in New York.
2. 'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say
Police are investigating an apparent murder-attempted suicide involving a man and a woman in Mesa.
3. Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document
Moments after the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list" was released, the website listing the names – CourtListener.com – crashed.
4. Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations
The Gilbert Police Department announced they're reopening four criminal cases of teen violence. At least one case involves a 16-year-old who was beaten outside of a restaurant. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
5. 'Unexpected loss': Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake dead
Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake died Saturday morning after an apparent accident. The legendary host was known for his signature laugh and vibrant personality. His radio career spans more than 40 years.
6. Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.
Crowds are lining up as early as 3 a.m. at Targets for their chance to get their hands on the exclusive pink "Galentine's Day" Starbucks Stanley cups.
7. Argument between neighbors ends deadly in Surprise, PD says
Xavier Elias, 20, was identified as the victim. He had several gunshot wounds and died from his injuries. The suspect in the shooting, 39-year-old Manuel Gonzales, was arrested.
8. Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say
A wild jaguar recently captured on video in southern Arizona is a new sighting, wildlife officials confirmed on Jan. 5.
9. Arizona attorney breaks down questions about the legalities in the Preston Lord case
A Gilbert family attorney, Billie Tarascio, has been turning to social media to help break down some questions looming in the community regarding the death of Preston Lord and the 7 people charges were recommended against.
10. Gilbert Goons: Police chief updates the public on recent teen violence incidents
The East Valley town has been rocked in recent months by a number of violent incidents involving teenagers.