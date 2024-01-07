Jeffrey Epstein list revealed; Stanley cup craze has shoppers lining up: this week's top stories

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
16
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Jeffrey Epstein list revealed; Stanley cup craze has shoppers lining up: this week's top stories

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Nevada judge attacked; New Year's Day shooting | Crime Files

In this Crime Files segment, we're taking a look at stories from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. One of the videos included gripped the country after a man attacked a Nevada judge during a court hearing. In Arizona, we're taking a look at a deadly New Year's Day shooting and the person detectives believe is responsible.

This week's top stories include bombshell revelations after the court released high-profile names connected to Jeffrey Epstein in the Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit. We're also looking back at the report of shoppers lining up at Targets for a drink tumbler.

1. Jeffrey Epstein list: Court unseals names in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit

Featured

Jeffrey Epstein list: Court unseals names in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit
article

Jeffrey Epstein list: Court unseals names in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit

Nearly 200 names that had previously been redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public on orders of a federal judge in New York.

2. 'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say

Featured

'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say
article

'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say

Police are investigating an apparent murder-attempted suicide involving a man and a woman in Mesa.

3. Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document

Featured

Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document
article

Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document

Moments after the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list" was released, the website listing the names – CourtListener.com – crashed.

4. Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations

Featured

Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations
article

Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations

The Gilbert Police Department announced they're reopening four criminal cases of teen violence. At least one case involves a 16-year-old who was beaten outside of a restaurant. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.

5. 'Unexpected loss': Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake dead

Featured

'Unexpected loss': Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake dead
article

'Unexpected loss': Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake dead

Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake died Saturday morning after an apparent accident. The legendary host was known for his signature laugh and vibrant personality. His radio career spans more than 40 years.

6. Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.

Featured

Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.
article

Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.

Crowds are lining up as early as 3 a.m. at Targets for their chance to get their hands on the exclusive pink "Galentine's Day" Starbucks Stanley cups.

7. Argument between neighbors ends deadly in Surprise, PD says

Featured

Argument between neighbors in Surprise ends with fatal shooting, suspect arrested: PD
article

Argument between neighbors in Surprise ends with fatal shooting, suspect arrested: PD

Xavier Elias, 20, was identified as the victim. He had several gunshot wounds and died from his injuries. The suspect in the shooting, 39-year-old Manuel Gonzales, was arrested.

8. Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say

Featured

Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say
article

Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say

A wild jaguar recently captured on video in southern Arizona is a new sighting, wildlife officials confirmed on Jan. 5.

9. Arizona attorney breaks down questions about the legalities in the Preston Lord case

Featured

Arizona attorney breaks down questions about the legalities in the Preston Lord case
article

Arizona attorney breaks down questions about the legalities in the Preston Lord case

A Gilbert family attorney, Billie Tarascio, has been turning to social media to help break down some questions looming in the community regarding the death of Preston Lord and the 7 people charges were recommended against.

10. Gilbert Goons: Police chief updates the public on recent teen violence incidents

Featured

Gilbert Goons: Police chief updates the public on recent teen violence incidents
article

Gilbert Goons: Police chief updates the public on recent teen violence incidents

The East Valley town has been rocked in recent months by a number of violent incidents involving teenagers.