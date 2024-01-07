Jeffrey Epstein list revealed; Stanley cup craze has shoppers lining up: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include bombshell revelations after the court released high-profile names connected to Jeffrey Epstein in the Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit. We're also looking back at the report of shoppers lining up at Targets for a drink tumbler.

1. Jeffrey Epstein list: Court unseals names in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit

Featured article

2. 'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say

Featured article

3. Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document

Featured article

4. Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-N-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations

Featured article

5. 'Unexpected loss': Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake dead

Featured article

6. Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.

Featured article

7. Argument between neighbors ends deadly in Surprise, PD says

Featured article

8. Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say

Featured article

9. Arizona attorney breaks down questions about the legalities in the Preston Lord case

Featured article

10. Gilbert Goons: Police chief updates the public on recent teen violence incidents