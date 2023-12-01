'Jeopardy!' fans dumbfounded when contestants can't recognize legendary rockers: 'A complete societal failure'

article

"Jeopardy!" fans are in an uproar after all three contestants in a recent episode were unable to answer a clue about the classic rock band Led Zeppelin.

On Wednesday's show, a category called "Discographies" featured photos of music artists along with a title of one of their albums. The $400 clue showed a picture of the English rockers, and host Ken Jennings named their 1973 album "Houses of the Holy," but the players were all stumped.

After time ran out with no one buzzing in, Jennings said, "You have annoyed Led Zeppelin fans everywhere."

Led Zeppelin was formed in 1968, and the original band consisted of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham – all names typically known by music fans.

They also released the songs "Kashmir" and "Stairway to Heaven," which are often considered two of the greatest rock songs of all time.

Because of this, "Jeopardy!" viewers had some passionate thoughts about the lack of recognition for the legendary band.

"NONE OF YOU IDIOTS ON JEOPARDY RECOGNIZED LED ZEPPELIN?" one person wrote on X.

Another commented, "I just experienced another striking revelation about how old I must be getting: My utter shock that none of the contestants on today's Jeopardy episode could identify Led Zeppelin from one of their publicity photos."

"I find it almost impossible, or a complete societal failure, to know for a fact that three humans standing within 10 feet of each other don't know Led Zeppelin," a fan stated.

"What kind of horrible uncultured lives have these people lived?" another asked.

While many people seemed shocked that the contestants could not recognize a band as big as Led Zeppelin, something similar happened in an episode last month in a category titled "90s Singers."

One clue read, "This country superstar's 'Friends In Low Places' was named CMA Single of the Year in 1991." A photo of the singer in question was also shown, but again, all three contestants were unable to recognize Garth Brooks.

"Whoa!" Jennings commented after time ran out for the players to answer. "How soon we forget. That’s Chris Gaines’ alter ego, Garth Brooks. "

"How do these three not know who Garth Brooks is??" one user wrote on X. "Even if you aren't a country fan, he's one of the most well-known music artists from the 90s."

Another viewer wrote, "Really?!! I don't particularly like country music, but #GarthBrooks was everywhere in the 90's. Very easy triple stumper."

"Really??? We're ALL screaming Garth Brooks," a comment read.

"The people on @Jeopardy just failed to identify Garth Brooks and the clue even mentioned ‘Friends In Low Places,’" another fan added.

Like Led Zeppelin, Brooks is incredibly successful, having won a number of awards and accolades.

For their part, Led Zeppelin has won one Grammy Award for their 2014 album "Celebration Day." They have also won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

