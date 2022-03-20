Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
10
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled because of possible bacteria contamination

Published 
Updated 2:30PM
Recalls
FOX 32 Chicago
Jergens Products Recalled article

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FDA has announced a recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer because of the possibility the cream is contaminated with a bacterium.

Kao USA said that some bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer could contain Pluralibacter gergoviae. That bacterium usually does not make healthy people sick. However, someone with a weakened immune system could get sick. Symptoms of a Pluralibacter gergoviae infection include respiratory problems, weakness, fever, nausea and vomiting.

The bottles that could be contaminated were: 

  • Manufactured between October 1 and October 18.
  • All 3 ounce or 10 ounce.
  • Have lot codes beginning with ZU, including ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881, ZU722851, ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821.

If you have this product, you can call or email Kao for a coupon for a free replacement bottle, along with a bag and postage-paid envelope to return the recalled item. Contact Kao at (800)742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Chicago-based group calls on FDA, CDC to recall specific baby formulas

Stop Foodborne illness is calling on the Food and Drug Administration and CDC to update its recall system, after a number of infants have become sick, and two dead following the consumption of dry, infant formula powder.