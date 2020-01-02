Judge denies request to keep North Texas baby on life support

article

A judge on Thursday denied the extension of a restraining order keeping a North Texas baby on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Tinsley Lewis has been in the hospital’s intensive care unit since she was born in February. The 11-month-old girl has a rare, incurable heart defect and relies on a ventilator and a feeding tube.

The hospital said Tinslee has already undergone several complex surgeries to try to improve her condition but also suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension.

Doctors now believe her condition is irreversible and that she is suffering. Cook Children’s officials said they have already reached out to more than a dozen other medical facilities around the country and all agreed with their assessment.

But Tinslee’s family believes she still has a fighting chance.

“It’s not fair,” her mother, Trinity Lewis, told FOX 4. “And I don’t feel as if it’s their right to take somebody’s life because they want to stop treating it.”

Last month, a Tarrant County district court judge extended the temporary restraining order that was in place requiring Cook Children’s to continue caring for the baby. Chief Judge Sandee Marion from San Antonio said she needed more time to research and review the case.

Judge Marion announced her decision Thursday to deny the family’s request for a temporary injunction.

“After hearing the evidence and arguments of counsel, and after considering the briefs filed in this matter, the Court is of the opinion that the application should be denied,” she wrote.

During the hearing, the hospital said it would keep the baby on life support for seven more days so that her parents file an appeal or motion for emergency relief.