Juneteenth 2023: More than half of states recognizing it as official public holiday

By Megan Ziegler and Kelly Hayes
Published 
Holidays
FOX TV Digital Team

Why Juneteenth is a sacred day for African Americans

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

The U.S. government was slow to embrace the occasion — it was only in 2021 that President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

States are still trickling in to observe the holiday on a local level, with more than half recognizing Juneteenth as a public holiday this year – which means state government offices are closed and state workers have a paid day off. 

Here’s where Juneteenth is a paid day off: 

  • Alabama
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia

Pew Research Center analyzed state human resources websites, state legislation and news articles to gather the information. 

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.