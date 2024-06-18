Expand / Collapse search

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI; Scottsdale parking lot fills up with Teslas | Nightly Roundup

Updated  June 18, 2024 7:04pm MST
From Teslas filling up an abandoned parking lot in Scottsdale to Justin Timberlake getting arrested in New York, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

1. A parking lot in Scottsdale keeps filling up with more and more Teslas

Behind a closed business in Scottsdale, there's a growing supply of seemingly brand-new Tesla's that have been parked. Industry analysts say it's a sign the demand has slowed.

2. Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with DWI

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island and is charged with DWI, according to sources and police records.

3. What is that? A mysterious monolith appears in the Las Vegas desert

Authorities in Las Vegas are perplexed by a mysterious monolith discovered near Gass Peak over the weekend.

4. Pennsylvania woman dies while hiking in Sedona

A Pennsylvania woman died while hiking in Sedona with her husband and young daughters on June 14.

5. Arizona man indicted in bicycle crash

A man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in south Phoenix has been indicted on several charges, including murder.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 6/18/24

Temperatures in Arizona are still warm, comparable to the ongoing Midwest heat wave.