Juvenile boys arrested in connection with BASIS Scottsdale charter school vandalism incident: PD

Scottsdale Police officials say arrests have been made in connection with a vandalism incident at a charter school that caused over $40,000 in damages.

In a brief statement, investigators say the two suspects were arrested by the School Resource Unit and burglary detectives on Jan. 18. Officials did not identify the suspects, nor did they release the suspect's age.

"Charges for Aggravated Criminal Damage and Trespass will be filed with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office after all evidence is gathered," read a portion of the statement.

We first reported on the incident on Jan. 15, which happened on the night of Jan. 14 at BASIS Scottsdale charter school. Police were called to the school on the afternoon of Jan. 15 for reports of criminal damage that happened the night before.

"Surveillance cameras captured the two juveniles entering the school grounds by going under a fence. The juveniles proceeded to throw rocks and destroy over 30 windows," read a portion of the statement released by police on Jan. 18.

School officials say this was the third vandalism incident at the school within the last 13 to 14 months.

"There was an incident in December 2022 and another in March 2023. The current incident inflicted much more damage than either of the first two," school officials said.