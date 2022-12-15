Expand / Collapse search

Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park welcomes 4 sets of twins born hours apart

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Heartwarming News
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - 'Tis the season… for twins? It looks that way at one hospital in Baldwin Park.

Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center welcomed four sets of twins last Wednesday, born just hours apart.

Thuy Nguyen Le, of Monterey Park, was the first mother to give birth to a set of twins. Her sons Marcus and Matteo were born at 8:53 and 8:55 a.m.

Twins-Marcus-and-Matteo.jpg

Twins Marcus and Matteo.

The second set of twins was born to Charlene and Andres Vargas, of Chino. Their twins Ava Marie Vargas and Andres Angel Vargas III were welcomed into the world at 11:58 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Twins-Charlene-and-Andres-Vargas.jpg

Twins Charlene and Andres Vargas.

The third family to welcome a pair of twins was Maricela Mercado and Javier Huerta, from West Covina. Their twins Lorenzo Javier Huerta and Valentina Raquel Huerta were born at 2:31 and 2:33 p.m.

Twins-Lorenzo-Javier-Huerta-and-Valentina-Raquel-Huerta.jpg

Twins Lorenzo Javier Huerta and Valentina Raquel Huerta.

The last set of twins born at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park last Wednesday was to Evelyn Anguiano-Gomez and Alfredo Gomez, of La Puente. Their twins Emberlyn and Isabelle were born at 5:14 and 5:17 p.m.

Twins-Evelyn-Anguiano-Gomez-and-Alfredo-Gomez.jpg

Twins Evelyn Anguiano-Gomez and Alfredo Gomez.

In the United States, twins account for only about 3 percent of live births, so having four sets of twins born on the same day at the same location is not something that happens every day.

"We believe this is the first time four sets of twins were born on the same day at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center, and for sure in the past 23 years, according to our staff," hospital officials said in a statement.