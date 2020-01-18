Kanye West draws thousands to Tempe for 'Awaken 2020'

article

Tens of thousands were expected at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe to attend Kanye West's "Awaken 2020" event all day Saturday.

Musician and vocalist Whitney Jones says her main draw for coming to the event was to see creative genius Kanye West, who has taken his musical career in a gospel direction.

While there are a handful of artists and musicians hitting the stage, West seems to be the favorite, especially for the change in the music he’s put out earlier in his career.

"Music is relative," Jones said. "He’s reaching people who, maybe otherwise, he wouldn’t, and turning people's ears to a different sound."

Others say they are there for spiritual reasons and the resilience of artists helping to uplift others.

"This whole change that he’s going through, it really is a human experience," said Christopher Boozer. "Many of us can relate to the idea of making mistakes and having to overcome."