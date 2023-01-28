Kanye West sued for battery after allegedly grabbing, throwing woman's phone

article

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation after he allegedly yanked a woman's phone out of her hand and threw it.

The alleged incident took place as West, known as Ye, was leaving his daughter, North's basketball game.

In a video posted to social media, Ye can be seen getting out of his vehicle and confronting the woman while she was filming him from her own vehicle, accusing the woman of following him.

"You’re a celebrity!" the woman says, before Ye grabs her phone and throws it into the street.

According to TMZ, Ye is the named suspect in a battery investigation, and deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and were provided video evidence of the incident.

It is unclear if the woman who was recording Ye is a professional photographer or was just a citizen recording footage of him.