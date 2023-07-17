Expand / Collapse search
Karate instructor arrested for child sex abuse: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
71-year-old Maryland karate instructor arrested for child sex abuse

A 71-year-old karate instructor was arrested for alleged sexual child abuse in his Maryland dojo, according to police.

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 71-year-old karate instructor was arrested for alleged sexual child abuse in his Maryland dojo, according to police. 

Police say the suspect sexually abused a child in the storage shed on his property in Hanover —  which he converted into a dojo and taught private karate lessons. 

Screenshot-2023-07-17-140227.jpg

The suspect was charged with eight criminal charges, including sex offense of a minor, rape second-degree, sex offense third and fourth-degree, second-degree assault, perverted practice, and private place prurient Intent. 

Police say the investigation into the incidents is ongoing. 