Kari Lake: "Shaken and horrified" by Trump assassination attempt

U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake is set to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, and she talked to FOX 10 about the assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13.

On Twitter, Lake stated she was "shaken and horrified" by what happened on Saturday at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"Well, initially, I had heard that the president had been shot, and I had no information on it initially, and I was shaken and in tears, wondering what had happened and then I finally got information and found out that it looks like he maybe okay and now we know that President Trump said he heard a bullet whizzing by his ear.

He was struck in the right ear and thank God he's okay. All I can say is that prayers work. The American people have been praying for this man non-stop. People around the world have been praying for President Trump non-stop for years and I believe that he was spared his life tonight by the grace of God. It's absolutely shocking that this happened tonight. It's absolutely shocking. It's not historic.. it's absolutely disturbing that there's been an assassination attempt on President Trump's life and this has got to stop. The people need to come together."

President Biden gave a short statement, condemning the violence, saying he hopes to get a hold of Trump later on and speak with him. Biden's campaign says they will be pausing their outbound communications and their television ads.

"Probably a good idea for them to do that," said Lake. "I'm glad that he had well-wishes, and hopefully he's praying for President Trump. I think we all are, right now."

How will what happened at the rally impact the rhetoric and the energy going into the Republican National Convention starting Monday?

"The convention is for all Americans. We are the America First Republican party and we're about bringing people together. When I saw the defiant fist-pumping that President Trump did as he was being taken off the stage by Secret Service and I could read what he was saying, I could read his lips.. fight, fight, fight," said Lake. "And the good people in that crowd started chanting, ‘USA! USA! USA!’"

Lake says they're going to have a great convention. "I'm excited to see the president."

Has Lake been updated on any changes regarding security at the convention?

"Not as of yet, but I'm sure we'll be informed if anything does change."

For Lake's upcoming speech at the RNC, will she be making any changes due to what happened at the Trump rally?

"I haven't even thought about that. We're going to have a great convention. I'm excited to see the president and try to arrive in Milwaukee on Monday.

I've been praying for President Trump. I've been praying for Baron. His wonderful wife First Lady Melania, and the entire family. It was great to hear from Don, Jr. tonight that the president is in good spirits. I've reached out to the president and I told him that I believe that the hand of God is on him, and he is here to this moment... I'm not worried about that.. everything is going to happen the way it's supposed to happen.."

Watch Ashlie Rodriguez's full interview with Kari Lake in the video above.

