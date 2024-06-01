Kayaker drowns at Butcher Jones Beach in Saguaro Lake

article

A 16-year-old was found dead at Butcher Jones Beach in Saguaro Lake on Friday after his kayak capsized.

According to a report from Maricopa County sargent Calbert Gillett, friends of the boy attempted to help him out of the water after hearing his cries for help but could not.

The report stated the 16-year-old did not have a life vest on and did not know how to swim.

He was located at an area that had a depth of 14 feet of water. Officials said they did not believe foul play was involved.

