Keeping Up With The Jones: Waiting for monsoon storms to come

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Arizona is a month into the monsoon season, but so far, there hasn't been much rain, and people are eager to have the first monsoon storm of 2019.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Watch Keeping Up With The Jones every Monday, on FOX 10 News at 4.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page. You can also get the latest weather updates by downloading the all-new FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on the Apple App Store (for Apple iOS devices) as well as on Google Play (for Android devices)