Kids fall out of moving truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground

The Brief Two kids fell from a moving pick-up truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground around 3 p.m. on June 5, authorities said. There's no word on what led to the kids falling out of the truck. Peoria Fire-Medical Department says the kids were taken to the hospital in serious condition.



Two kids fell out of a moving vehicle at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground on Thursday afternoon, Peoria Fire-Medical Department said.

What we know:

The June 5 incident happened near Desert Tortoise Road and Pallet Loop Road around 3 p.m.

"Upon arrival crews found two patients who had fallen from a moving vehicle. Both patients are minors. Both patients were treated by PFMD and Daisy Mountain Fire and transported via helicopter to a local hospital in serious condition," the department said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it was a pick-up truck that the kids fell out of when they were on an inflatable raft.

"Two kids under the age of 10, were riding in the back of a pick-up on an inflatable raft when they were ejected from the back of the truck," MCSO said, providing more details about what happened.

The kids were airlifted to the hospital. One of them has serious injuries and another is in critical condition.

"As the investigation develops possible charges may arise depending on the circumstances of the case. This is all the information we for release at this time," MCSO said.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't say how fast the truck was moving when the kids fell out.

No names have been released in this case.