Kiera Bergman: Trial begins for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

The trial for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend four years ago after she vanished from her west Phoenix apartment is set to begin on Aug. 8.

Bergman was just 19 years old when she disappeared on August 4, 2018. Her body was found about a month later in Buckeye near State Route 85 and Hazen Road.

Investigators believe Bergman and Jon Christopher Clark got into a fight before she stormed out of her apartment. Berman's roommate told police she later received a text message from Kiera, saying she was going to hang out with another man.

When reporting Bergman's disappearance, Clark showed several inconsistencies including mentioning details from a text that her roommate hadn't shared.

Police believe Clark sent the text message from Kiera's phone to her roommate to cover his tracks.

Clark is accused of murder.

