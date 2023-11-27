Kim Kardashian's 'push up bra' with fake nipples built in sold out online: 'Get lots of attention'

Kim Kardashian's Skims collection released a new line of bras with an eye-popping addition – built-in nipples protruding that will show through clothing.

"Not your nipples but no one needs to know," Kardashian's company posted on X. It has now been sold out online – with women everywhere flocking to get a bite of the apple, some calling it a "boob job bra."

The description for the bra reads, "The perfect fullness, enhanced shape, and authentic augmentation… with a built-in raised nipple detail for a perky, braless look that makes a bold statement. Its padding gives a ‘sexy, natural-looking lift and support.’"

When Kardashian announced the launch of the perky product, she framed the "faux nipple… shock factor" bra as a solution to global warming. No matter how hot it is outside, the bra will make sure it looks like you're cold.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"No matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold," she said. "Unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere."

Reviewers poured in sharing the love, one said, My husband asked me if I got a boob job overnight. It pushes you up and makes you look like all the supermodels with that gorgeous look we all want."

Another called it a "Boob job in a bra."

"This bra definitely attracts attention… and gives that ‘chilled’ look – I catch them staring at the high beams lol," one reviewer said.

Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Skims describes itself as a "solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear. We are setting new standards by providing solutions for every body."

