Kimberlee Singler: Colorado mom wanted for allegedly killing her 2 children, wounding third

A Colorado woman was being sought Thursday on suspicion of killing her two young children and wounding a third, authorities said.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs is wanted on an arrest warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse, according to a statement from the city.

Colorado Springs police answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, the statement said.

Singler was found injured along with her 11-year-old daughter. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the statement said.

"As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded," the statement said.

Singler was last seen on Dec. 24. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 26.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler, said Vikki Migoya of the agency's Denver office.