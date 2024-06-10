Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Kite surfer spells HELP in sand; prompts Santa Cruz rescue

By Lisa Fernandez
Updated  June 10, 2024 7:00am MST
California
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Cruz kite surfer writes HELP in sand

A Santa Cruz kite surfer was rescued after they wrote HELP in the sand.

DAVENPORT, Calif. - A kite surfer was rescued on Sunday after he spelled out HELP in the sand with rocks, which triggered a successful CalFire helicopter extraction. 

The state fire agency shared video of the rescue on social media, including the rock formation that saved the kite surfer's life off a beach south of Davenport in Santa Cruz County.

A pilot in a private helicopter saw the SOS plea, who then alerted Cal Fire, Santa Cruz Fire and California state parks crews. 

CalFire's video showed that the chopper crew used a long line to pull the surfer from the beach to the cliffside above.

The kite surfer didn't need any medical attention, Cal Fire said, he just needed to be hoisted off the secluded beach. 