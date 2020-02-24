Kobe and Gianna: Fans get commemorative T-shirts, pins and photo-filled program at memorial

article

As fans packed Staples Center to remember NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, they received commemorative T-shirts, pins and a photo-filled program.

The T-shirt featured iconic images of Bryant kissing Gianna on her head during a basketball game layered with younger versions of the pair hugging and kissing one another.

The pins featured “KB” in the Lakers’ signature purple and gold on a black background.

Fans shared images of the program, which showcased dozens of images of Bryant and Gianna, who went by Gigi, as well as moments with their family.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Seven other people - Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton and Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan - also died in the crash.

“A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” was set to start at 10 a.m. PT.