Vanessa Bryant recalls Kobe as a hopeless romantic and loving father: 'He was my everything'
Vanessa Bryant recalled her husband Kobe as a loving husband, doting father and a hopeless romantic during a memorial service for Bryant and their daughter Gianna.
Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.
‘Her smile was like sunshine’: Vanessa Bryant remembers her ‘thoughtful’ daughter Gianna
Vanessa Bryant shared a touching tribute to her daughter, Gianna, who died at the age of 13 along with her father, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.
Morgan Freeman narrates 'Dear Kobe' for FOX 11's Celebration of Life memorial coverage
We presented “Dear Kobe” to Morgan Freeman. He graciously agreed to narrate our tribute for our Celebration of Life coverage.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored at public memorial at Staples Center
Fans were brought to tears Monday morning by the emotional tributes made in remembrance of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, whose lives were celebrated at a public memorial held at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Kobe and Gianna: Fans get commemorative T-shirts, pins and photo-filled program at memorial
Fans who attended the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant received a T-shirt, special pin and program featuring dozens of photos of the pair and their family.
‘This is a sad day’: Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears at opening of Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial
‘Deep respect and love’: Shaquille O’Neal shares emotional memories of Kobe Bryant at memorial
‘When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died’: Michael Jordan tearfully pays tribute to Kobe
‘This was one of his favorite songs’: Beyonce opens Kobe Memorial with emotional performance
Elementary school students pay tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant
Students at Loren Miller Elementary School in South Los Angeles paid tribute to fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday morning, the same day a public memorial is scheduled to be held for the pair at Staples Center.