Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream is a thing... Here's how to try it

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:02 PM MST until TUE 3:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:29 PM MST until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:38 PM MST until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 PM MST until TUE 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:41 PM MDT until TUE 4:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:25 PM MST until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 2:54 PM MST until TUE 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 3:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream is a thing... Here's how to try it

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 2 Detroit
mac and cheese ice cream article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Love mac and cheese? Love ice cream? How about both at the same time?

Thanks to a collaboration between Kraft and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, you can experience that reality.

The limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream arrives Wednesday. 

It can be purchased at Van Leeuwen shops New York, California, New Jersey, and Texas. Free scoops will be passed out at 11 a.m. in New York's Union Square Park on Wednesday. The ice cream will also be available for shipping nationwide while supplies last.

Buy the ice cream here beginning Wednesday.