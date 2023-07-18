Expand / Collapse search
Krispy Kreme and M&M's team up for launch of new donuts for first time ever

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Krispy Kreme's new donuts will feature four donuts filled or topped with M&M’s minis milk chocolate. (Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme)

If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy donuts and candy together, now you can.

Krispy Kreme and M&M's have teamed up for a new sweet creation for a limited time during the summer. 

For the first time, the Charlotte-based company will feature four donuts filled or topped with M&M’s minis milk chocolate.

Krispy Kreme's new donuts will feature four donuts filled or topped with M&M’s minis milk chocolate. (Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme)

These delicious flavors are the chocolate candy surprise donut hand-dipped in red icing and topped with the white iconic "M" candy, the chocolate iced donut dipped in chocolate icing, covered with M&Ms and rainbow dots, the peanut butter kreme dipped in peanut butter icing and complemented by M&M peanut chocolate candies, rainbow dots, and chocolate drizzle. And the mini chocolate iced donut has chocolate icing covered in M&Ms and rainbow dots. 

The History of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain founded by Vernon Rudolph.

Krispy Kreme has these new items available in a box of dozen, a three-pack, and an assorted minis 16-count. 

From now until Aug.6, Customers can grab these treats at participating Krispy Kreme locations, delivery on the app, or online. These treats are also available at select grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, and Publix.

Free delivery is available until July 20 when you order them online. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 