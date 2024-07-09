Kroger and Albertsons release list of stores to be divested in proposed acquisition

article

The shape of a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertson's took a step forward with the companies releasing a massive list of stores that will be divested in the acquisition.

In Arizona, nearly 100 stores will be impacted by the proposed deal, including 20 in Phoenix.

However, the $24.6 billion acquisition is being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission for its anticompetitive nature.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also spoke out against the divestiture, saying the deal was far from complete.

"I am proud to stand with the FTC and my fellow attorneys general in suing to block this anticompetitive, anti-consumer and anti-worker merger," Mayes said in a release.

The companies both boast market caps in excess of $10 billion. Kroger's marketcap was listed at $37.49 billion by Yahoo Finance while Albertson's was listed north of $11 billion.

Yahoo Finance ranked Kroger as the fifth-largest supermarket chain in the nation, while Albertson's came in at 11th.

Kroger operates across 36 states while Albertson's is operational in 35 and combined the companies operate more than 5,000 stores with 700,000 employees.

Both companies finished the day in negative in stock market trading on the heels of the store location release and subsequent response.

Why is the FTC suing to block the merger?

The FTC says that a merger between two of the largest grocery chains in the nation will allow them to set already high prices to whatever level they desire.

They also argue they could try to poach workers from other markets, although most workers for both companies are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

Along with competitive pricing, FTC officials alleged that without the competition the grocer would be less incentivized to sell quality products.

Problems facing Americans at the grocery store

The proposed merger comes as the nation facing growing fears of inflation, especially at the grocery store.

In April, studies showed that grocery prices had risen 3% over the last three years and in June more than one-fourth of Americans admitted to skipping meals because of high prices, according to a different study.

A full list of the proposed divested stores can be found below: