Kyrene School District may close schools due to declining enrollment

The Brief The Kyrene School District has proposed a plan to close nine Valley schools. The district says the proposed school closures are due to declining enrollment. The district's governing board won't make any final decisions until at least December.



A Valley school district heard from parents and educators during a meeting on Tuesday night after it presented a plan that would close several schools due to declining enrollment.

The Kyrene School District is home to 25 schools, but that number could be reduced by nine, to address a budget shortfall stemming from declining enrollment.

According to the district's long-range plan, the following schools would close by the 2028-29 school year:

Akimel A-al Middle School

Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School

Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School

Kyrene de la Mariposa Elementary School

Kyrene del Milenio Elementary School (would reopen as a gifted academy)

Kyrene de la Mirada Elementary School

Kyrene del Norte Elementary School

Kyrene Traditional Academy

Pueblo Middle School

The district says it is designed to serve 20,000 students. Currently, only 12,000 students are enrolled, and that number is expected to drop in the coming years.

"The Kyrene Governing Board established a Long-Range Planning Committee to address enrollment trends and maximize the use of facilities," the district said on its website. "After months of study, the committee reached consensus on a recommendation, which will be presented to the board in September. The recommendation is not a reflection of the quality or achievements of any school, but rather a reflection of Kyrene’s commitment to ensuring all Kyrene schools are better-resourced and positioned for long-term success."

‘That's crazy'

What they're saying:

On Sept. 16, dozens of parents, teachers and students spoke out against the proposal at a community meeting.

"It is my second home and has my family. I've been a student there for five years and have had an amazing experience. The teachers are so nice, and they will lift you up when you are sad, and they see you to the best of your abilities and work with you to be the best person that you are," said one student.

"Splitting my children up between three different schools, my kids go to Mirada. You are going to split them up. That's crazy," said one parent.

What's next:

The district says it is planning to hold several community meetings in October and November. The earliest the board would make any final decisions is December.