LAFD responds to unusual call for service after man tapes himself to billboard in publicity stunt

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Unusual
FOX 11 Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Firefighters and law enforcement Thursday responded to an unusual call for service when they were told that a man duct-taped himself to a billboard in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Fire Department referred to the incident as a "single patient behavioral emergency" in which "one person secured (themselves?) to a billboard."

When crews arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Cahuenga Boulevard they discovered that the individual was, in fact, comedian and television personality Steve-O in an apparent publicity stunt.

Video from SkyFOX showed dozens of spectators on the street below taking photos and videos of Steve-O duct-taped to the billboard.

After about an hour, crews were able to get him down from the billboard.

It was unclear if Steve-O will face charges for this latest stunt.