Lake Geneva Ice Castles return for 5th winter

Plans are in the works to bring a magical winter wonderland back to Lake Geneva. Ice Castles is returning to Geneva National Resort for its fifth winter. Ice artisans will begin creating the winter experience as early as November.

Credit: Ice Castles

The Ice Castles will feature slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures made entirely from ice. It takes a team of approximately 20 ice artists to build the experience using icicles that they grow, harvest, and hand-place. The ice is embedded with color-changing LED lights which create an enchanting illumination at night.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Winter is such a magical time of year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, "We're honored to be celebrating our 5th year in Lake Geneva and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests."

Ice Castles typically opens in mid to late January, depending on the weather and only remains open for four weeks.

Tickets will be available on Nov. 28.