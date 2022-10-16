Landspout spotted southeast of Phoenix – not a tornado

Many are wondering what they saw in the southeast Valley that looked like a funnel cloud or tornado Sunday afternoon – well, the National Weather Service has an answer about what it was.

It was a landspout, or a "cold air funnel," which occurs in a non-super cell thunderstorm, NWS says. A tornado occurs in a super cell thunderstorm.

"These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft... like we have today over Arizona," the NWS said.

The spout touched down in Sun Lakes.

