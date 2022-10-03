NWS investigating tornado damage just miles from Williams

article

Just miles north of Williams in Coconino County, a tornado swept through the area, damaging about 10 homes, the sheriff's office said on Monday, Oct. 3.

In the Junipine Estates area, the sheriff's office, along with the National Weather Service (NWS), are working to learn what exactly happened around 12:30 and 1 p.m.

NWS says it got multiple reports of tornado damage, downed power lines and damage to homes and roofs.

"The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado ripped through the Junipine community, causing damage to between 8-10 residences. No injuries were immediately reported as the Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Detectives, and Search and Rescue divisions are responding, along with regional public safety resources. Life and property assessments are being evaluated at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available," the sheriff's office said.