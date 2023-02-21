Largest superyacht displayed at North America boat show on sale for $353M

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Largest superyacht displayed at North America boat show on sale for $353M

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX 10 Phoenix
Ahpo-superyacht10.jpg article

Superyacht AHPO - Exterior. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

If you’re in the market for a new and luxurious superyacht with millions to blow, then we have some wonderful news for you. 

The Superyacht Ahpo, flaunted as being one of the largest superyachts in the world, has just gone up for sale. 

The Ahpo yields a price tag of 330,000,000 euros (which is roughly 353,000,000 U.S. dollars) and is the largest boat to ever be displayed at a North American boat show, according to a Moran Yacht & Ship spokesperson. 

Image 1 of 11

Superyacht AHPO - Exterior. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The Ahpo was on display at the Miami International Boat Show last weekend and she certainly turned many heads. 

This superyacht measures about 115 meters, which is slightly longer than a standard size U.S. football field. 

Ahpo-superyacht.jpg

Superyacht AHPO – Starboard aerial view.  (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The vessel can accommodate 16 guests and boasts eight huge staterooms as well as four staff cabins just in case you want to bring along your nanny, your pilot who flew you to said yacht, and your bodyguard, perhaps. 

Ahpo-superyacht9.jpg

Superyacht AHPO - Stateroom interior. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The yacht also comes with a 36-person staff so you won’t have to lift a finger.  

"She will appeal to an active owner or larger family as she has been purposefully designed to maximize family life and time spent on the water. Building a similar vessel would take around five years, so this is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire an almost new superyacht - with the major machinery still under warranty - that is truly unmatched," said Moran Yacht & Ship broker, Kevin Callahan, in a new release. 

Not only is the superyacht, well, super, it comes equipped with a helipad, you know, for when you decide to fly your helicopter that you totally own to your multi-million-dollar superyacht. 

Ahpo-superyacht3.jpg

Superyacht AHPO - Exterior stern and helipad. (Moran Yacht & Ship)

There’s a 12-meter swimming pool and more than one Jacuzzi because if you’re going to have 16 guests aboard, you’ll need more than one Jacuzzi. 

Ahpo-superyacht4.jpg

Superyacht AHPO - Interior jacuzzi.  (Moran Yacht & Ship)

The Ahpo even has a 12-seat movie room with LED star-studded ceilings for the perfect movie-viewing experience. 

So, if you’re interested in potentially owning this boat, visit Moran Yacht & Ship’s website. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 