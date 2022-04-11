Expand / Collapse search
Dust storm batters Las Vegas; National Weather Service issues warning for area

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 3:03PM
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Parts of Las Vegas are impacted by a spring dust storm on April 11.

According to the National Weather Service, a Dust Storm Warming is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley and I-15, south to the Nevada-California State Line, until 4:15 p.m.

"Visibility is greatly reduced! If driving, pull aside, turn off all lights, and wait until you feel safe to drive again," a portion of the tweet reads.

Video from the Las Vegas Strip area show decreased visibility as a result of the storm.

According to information by NWS' Las Vegas office, a potent weather system was forecast to bring strong winds across the entire area, with gusts as high as 50 to 77+ mph possible.

According to reports by Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS-TV, wind gusts of 38 mph have been reported at Harry Reid International Airport (formerly known as McCarran International Airport), which is located near the southern portion of the Strip.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.


 

