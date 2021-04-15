Las Vegas in need of hotel staff ahead of busy summer season

As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, thousands of people are starting to feel safe enough to start traveling again.

The Las Vegas Strip is definitely seeing that demand and hotels are needing to hire more staff -- and fast.

It's a different scene now that it was at this time last year. People I spoke with are excited to be back. Hotel occupancy is still down compared to before the pandemic, but it's quickly moving in the right direction.

"Don't count us out. We'll be back," said Stephen Miller, director of the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research.

Traffic, tourists, and endless possibilities. For the first time in over a year, the Las Vegas Strip is starting to look like normal again. Something all hotels, like MGM Resorts, are relieved to hear.

"What we're experiencing today is obviously a big comeback that pent up demand. You can see individual travelers, want to be here in Las Vegas," said Randy Goldberg, VP of talent acquisition strategy and MGM Resorts International.

Advertisement

This time last year, all hotels were forced to shut down, turning the city "that never sleeps" into a sleepy ghost town.

"Everything you're seeing around here right now was completely empty," said Goldberg.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, cases are going down, and restrictions are being lifted. And that yearning for travel is higher than ever already this month. Almost 20 million people have passed through TSA checkpoints, but economists say we still have a long way to go. Total visits to Las Vegas in February was still down by 53%.

"If you look at at the occupancy rate, it's really high in the weekends, really low in the weekdays, and it averages out sort of mediocre, so we still have a long ways to go to come back… sometime in 2022. I think we'd be back to normal. My guess is, it'll probably be 2023 early part of 2023," said Miller.

As for MGM, they're the largest employer in town, operating 12 iconic hotels. As of December, they had about 60% of their nomal staffers. Now they're looking to fill hundreds of those vacancies from front desk workers and cleaners to food servers and security officers.

"We have job fairs scheduled every week. What's great about these job fairs is you can come in you get to meet our hiring managers, and we'll offer you the job at the actual job fair," said Goldberg.

And it's not just MGM. Pretty much all the hotels are hiring for dozens of positions. A quick Google search will bring up a list of in-person, virtual, and drive-thru job fairs.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters