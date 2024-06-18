Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

By Chris Williams
Published  June 18, 2024 9:48am MST
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX TV Stations
A mysterious monolith appeared in a Las Vegas desert over the weekend. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS - Authorities in Las Vegas are puzzled over the mysterious monolith that was spotted over the weekend near Gass Peak. 

The Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue said they'll leave it up to the internet to figure out how the object got there. 

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!" authorities posted on its Facebook page

Similar monoliths also have been found in Belgium, Romania and the Isle of Wight – an island in the English Channel.  

In November 2020, one of the monoliths, estimated at between 10 feet and 12 feet high, was found by Utah state wildlife employees who were counting sheep from a helicopter.

In the meantime, authorities are reminding people how to stay cool as temperatures rise such as bringing plenty of food and water. 

The first significant heat wave of the summer is underway and has tens of millions of people from the Midwest to the Northeast looking for ways to stay cool as temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s this week.

The sweltering temperatures are the result of a massive ridge of high pressure that parked itself over the eastern U.S., and while temperatures in major cities like Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston will get into the 90s, the humidity will make it feel even hotter with feels-like temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

FOX Weather and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 