Las Vegas shooting: 7 people shot, 1 fatally, at apartment complex

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 9:41AM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

The events leading up to the shooting started with a neighbor dispute at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said police Lt. Jason Johansson.

LAS VEGAS - Seven people were shot, one fatally, at a Las Vegas apartment complex and two of the people who were wounded suffered injuries described as critical, police said Friday.

The events leading up to the shooting started with a neighbor dispute at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said police Lt. Jason Johansson, KVVU-TV reported.

Police investigators at the scene near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus were looking for surveillance video as they tried to determine more about the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately disclose details about a suspect or suspects or identities of the victims.

The shooting came less than a week after a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah bar killed one person and wounded 13.

RELATED: 14 shot, 1 killed in Las Vegas hookah parlor shooting

That shooting last Saturday was described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party. Police have arrested one suspect.

