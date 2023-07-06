Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Sphere illuminates for the 1st time on July 4

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 10:02AM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Sphere-Las-Vegas-II.jpg article

The Sphere is Las Vegas lights up for the first time on the Fourth of July. (Photo courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

Spectators were treated to a dazzling light show to celebrate the Fourth of July in Las Vegas. 

The Sphere debuted for the first time Tuesday night and was highlighted by a 580,000 square foot fully-programmable LED screen that displayed a "Hello World" message followed by fireworks and Stars and Stripes animations, and concluded with bright underwater images.

Sphere-Las-Vegas.jpg

The Sphere is Las Vegas lights up for the first time on the Fourth of July. (Photo courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

At a staggering 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, Sphere is the world’s largest structure.

Visitors will have more opportunities to see the Sphere in Las Vegas when it officially opens to the public in September.  

The opening will feature a series of performances by U2.

Sphere-Las-Vegas-III.jpg

The Sphere is Las Vegas lights up for the first time on the Fourth of July. (Photo courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

According to a release, the facility has a seating capacity for more than 17,000 people and can display 256 million colors for visitors to enjoy. 

Sphere-Las-Vegas-IV.jpg

The Sphere is Las Vegas lights up for the first time on the Fourth of July. (Photo courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 