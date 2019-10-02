Late Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill remembered for his generosity

article

Bill Bidwill, the longtime owner of the Arizona Cardinals football franchise, quietly helped a lot of people throughout his life.

On Wednesday, Cardinals officials announced Bidwill's passing at the age of 88

At one Catholic religious mission south of the Valley, one nun is remembering Bidwill's generosity.

Sister Martha Mary Carpenter said it was Bidwill who rescued the mission many years ago.

"He put a roof over our heads," said Carpenter. "We had a series of monsoon storms."

Sister Martha Mary Carpenter

When Bidwell first visited the Saint Peter Church in Maricopa, Carpenter tells me it looked nothing like it does today.

"I would need to find the money to repair the roof," Carpenter recounted. "Mr. B came down he said 'sister, call the roofer. I’ve got your back. 'Iif you need the money upfront, I’ll bring it out. Not a problem.'"

It was a $30,000 check that changed everything, and rescued the mission. Carpenter says Bidwill came down to the mission often. Their relationship grew over the past 30 years.

"A lot of wisdom," said Carpenter. "Whenever we were in a bind, he always had our back. I wasn’t one bit afraid to ask him for help. He was always forthcoming."

Carpenter said she has a message for Bidwill.

"I would think Mr. B for his wisdom, holiness, having faith in us and helping us and sharing with us and rescuing us. Good man," said Carpenter.